Asus readies ZenPad M Android tablets that are tailor-made for business

Asus is hoping to push Android tablets further in the business world with the launch of new ZenPad M slates which will have their own device management software built-in.

Not much has been revealed about these tablets thus far though, save for the fact that they will come in two sizes – a 7-inch slate and a bigger 10-inch version – and they'll also have Wi-Fi and LTE. However, Asus has been making a fair bit of noise concerning the new device management software known as ADAM (Asus Device Admin for Mobile).

ADAM allows for full control over a company's devices locally or remotely, letting the admin lock certain features, or completely lock and remotely wipe a tablet if it has been stolen, or indeed in this case use the front or rear cameras to take images of the thief (which can be sent directly to law enforcement).

ADAM also allows for the easy rolling out of software updates across a number of devices (employing a system that notifies users in advance of the update occurring, and locks the hardware just before that update process kicks in).

Kiosk mode

And if you want to make sure the ZenPad M is only used for a specific work-related task, it's possible to enable kiosk mode which can lock the slate down to using just one single application (ensuring no more peeping at Facebook or similar time wasting activities).

We may well hear more about the new ZenPad M tablets this week at MWC, which has now kicked off over in Barcelona. We'll certainly keep you up-to-date if any fresh news emerges.

Asus may also be looking to push out a new Surface clone, and the company is certainly dead set on making a killing in the convertibles market in the future, which is expected to be a big growth area this year.

Via: ZDNet

Image: ZDNet