MacBook Air with Retina Display rumours resurface, launch set for Q3?

By Laptops  

More pixels please

MacBook Air with Retina Display rumours resurface, launch set for Q3?

The MacBook Air could be in line for a Retina Display upgrade later this year, according to reports.

Taiwanese newspaper the Economic Daily, citing those infamous 'supply chain sources' is claiming the ultra-portable laptop will be fitted with a super hi-res display and launched in the third quarter.

The report added that both the 11.6-inch and the 13.3-inch iterations have been earmarked for the screen technology first utilised on the iPhone 4, before the 4S, 5, iPod touch and iPad 3 got in on the act.

The tech also arrived on Apple's computing products in 2013, with a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2560 x 1600 Retina Display and a 15-inch Pro with a 2880 x 1800 Retina Display launched.

Challenges

With all that in mind, it would hardly be a surprise if Apple decided to expand the operation to its sexiest portable computer.

The challenge for designers would be finding a way to keep the MacBook Air's super-slim proportions in check due to the thicker display size and larger battery that'd likely be needed to enable a Retina Display.

The report also claimed that the next-gen Airs will be upgraded internally with the forthcoming Intel Haswell processors, but those upgrades could push the already-considerable price up into MacBook Pro territory.

Most recent speculation has focused on the prospect of bringing the Retina Display technology to the next-generation iPad mini, but Apple may have outlined different priorities.

Via CNET

See more Laptops news