MacBook Air with Retina Display rumours resurface, launch set for Q3?

The MacBook Air could be in line for a Retina Display upgrade later this year, according to reports.

Taiwanese newspaper the Economic Daily, citing those infamous 'supply chain sources' is claiming the ultra-portable laptop will be fitted with a super hi-res display and launched in the third quarter.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

The report added that both the 11.6-inch and the 13.3-inch iterations have been earmarked for the screen technology first utilised on the iPhone 4, before the 4S, 5, iPod touch and iPad 3 got in on the act.

The tech also arrived on Apple's computing products in 2013, with a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2560 x 1600 Retina Display and a 15-inch Pro with a 2880 x 1800 Retina Display launched.

Challenges

With all that in mind, it would hardly be a surprise if Apple decided to expand the operation to its sexiest portable computer.

The challenge for designers would be finding a way to keep the MacBook Air's super-slim proportions in check due to the thicker display size and larger battery that'd likely be needed to enable a Retina Display.

The report also claimed that the next-gen Airs will be upgraded internally with the forthcoming Intel Haswell processors, but those upgrades could push the already-considerable price up into MacBook Pro territory.

Most recent speculation has focused on the prospect of bringing the Retina Display technology to the next-generation iPad mini, but Apple may have outlined different priorities.

Via CNET