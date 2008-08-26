Atom fused with notebook

Fujitsu's latest portable PC is a diminutive device that packs an Atom chip.

The compact but bijou Fujitsu Lifebook will sell into the Japanese market for the equivalent of £600. A small but expensive package, it uses the less than mnemonic full name of Lifebook FMV Biblo U/B50, and sports a 5.6 inches display. Lifebook it is then.

HDMI output

The LCD offers 1,280 x 800 resolution, which isn't bad for a unit with a footprint of just 171 x 135 x 26.5mm. If you tire of those undersized pictures, you can always hook it up to a large screen via a front-facing HDMI. It also comes with a webcam, Wi-Fi, 3G, Bluetooth, and either 60, 100 or 120GB of storage.

Along with an Intel 1.6GHz Z530 Atom chip, it runs Windows Vista. Until we've tested it, some doubt must remain whether its 1GB of RAM is sufficient to keep the operating system working quickly and efficiently.