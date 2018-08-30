Meet the common enemy of accountancy bodies: Cybercrime

Firstly, who or what is the CCAB? The Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies (CCAB) was founded in 1974 as an umbrella group of British and Irish professional accountancy bodies with Royal Charters. It has five member bodies:

- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

- Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA)

- Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

- Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI, formerly ICAI)

- Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)

And has a combined membership of around 245,000 professional accountants in the UK and the Republic of Ireland and approximately 354,000 worldwide.

The primary objective of the CCAB is to provide a forum for the member bodies to work together collectively in the public interest on matters affecting the profession and the wider economy.

The CCAB therefore enables the member bodies to discuss issues of common concern, and where possible, to provide a common voice for the accountancy profession when dealing with the United Kingdom government and to provide a forum for the.

CCAB’s credibility stems from its insight into all areas of finance and accounting, from finance director and audit partner to management accountants, professional advisers, public sector finance leaders and entrepreneurs. CCAB’s members work through the financial value chain in all sectors as key decision makers and business leaders within the UK and around the world.

Money laundering, and the associated financing of terrorism, are undoubtedly threats to the proper functioning of the economy and wider society and that is why the CCAB has decided to release its economic crime manifesto which includes a major component aimed at tackling cybercrime in the UK.

To put it in simple terms, money laundering is the process that allows crime to pay and, in the case of financing of terrorism, has even more significant consequences. Where the proceeds of crime are able to be siphoned successfully through the legitimate financial system, the result is the undermining of trust in the integrity of that system, potentially to its long-term detriment and the people who depend on it.

We believe that this manifesto is needed now because of the sheer level of Government activity in this space at present. We’ve had the AML Action Plan, this week the criminal finances bill, the EU’s 4th Anti Money Laundering Directive is due for transposition and the Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) regime also under review.

Our manifesto contains proposals that we believe will further strengthen the UK response to economic crime. Such crime (including cybercrime) is of course a global phenomenon.

Our profession is unique in that we are the only regulated sector with a consistent global standard of ethical behaviour which includes guidance on reporting non-compliance with laws and regulations even where there is no legal requirement to do so.