Look away, LastPass: Google Password Manager just received a killer upgrade

In a move that will doubtless keep other vendors on their toes, Google has rolled out a significant batch of updates for its password manager service.

With this release, users are set for a more unified password management experience that's the same across Google Chrome and Android.

Further, if you have multiple passwords for the same sites or apps, Google will automatically group them, and users will also be able to create a shortcut on their Android home screen to access their passwords with a single tap.

What else is new?

As well as offering a more consistent experience across platforms, Google has also rolled out a fresh set of protections around password security.

For example, users will now have the ability to generate passwords for their iOS apps when they set Chrome as their autofill provider.

And while Google Chrome could already automatically security check passwords when you enter them into a site, it will now also allow you to check them in bulk with Password Checkup.

"We’ll now flag not only compromised credentials, but also weak and re-used passwords on Android," explained the firm.

"If Google warns you about a password, you can now fix it using Google’s automated password change feature on Android."

In addition, Google is also expanding its compromised password warnings to all Chrome users on Android, Chrome OS, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The latest update also contains even more features to make the logging in inexperience easier.

Google now offers Touch-to-Login on Android, a feature that will make logging in even quicker by allowing you to securely log in to sites directly from the overlay at the bottom of your screen.

Indeed, passwords may well be on the way out anyway if Google’s rivals are to be believed.

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced a new service called Passkeys, which replaces passwords with secure biometric authentication.

The firm's VP for Internet Technologies, Darin Adler, said the tech giant’s soon to be introduced Passkeys feature was a “next-gen credential that’s more secure, easier to use, and aims to replace passwords for good”.