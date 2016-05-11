How ready is Facebook for VR? It's rolling out 360 photos to your News Feed

In case there was any doubt that Facebook wasn't completely behind the virtual reality bandwagon, it was revealed today that 360-degree photos are coming to the social network.

In the coming weeks, panoramic photos uploaded from a phone or 360-degree camera will become fully visible in the News Feed, Facebook-owned Oculus announced.

Samsung owners can explore the images with the help of Gear VR, though the pictures can also be navigated with swipes of a finger or phone tilts should you not have a headset handy when checking out vacation photos from your buddies this summer.

Oddly, 360-degree videos have been on Facebook for a while now, with the still picture variety just now catching up.

Oculus also talked up the release of new content for Gear VR, including a three-part series called Nomads and Deadliest Catch VR - a viewing experience based on the Discovery Channel show that puts users in the sea-soaked shoes of fishermen braving the treacherous Bering Sea.