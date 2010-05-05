Facebook admits privacy problem, blames bug

Facebook has contacted TechRadar regarding the news that its privacy settings allowed users to see their friends' friend requests and other sensitive information.

In a statement, the social-networking giant says that: "For a limited period of time, a bug permitted some users' chat messages and pending friend requests to be made visible to their friends by manipulating the 'preview my profile' feature of Facebook privacy settings.

"When we received reports of the problem, our engineers promptly diagnosed it and temporarily disabled the chat function. We also pushed out a fix to take care of the visible friend requests which is now complete."

Quick resolution

TechCrunch were the first to flag up the privacy loophole. Soon after the article went up, Facebook suspended its Chat facility.

While this function is still currently down, Facebook has said that "Chat will be turned back on across the site shortly."

Although there is no actual apology for the "bug", Facebook is noting that it fixed the problem as fast as it could, explaining: "We worked quickly to resolve this matter, ensuring that once the bug was reported to us, a solution was quickly found and implemented."