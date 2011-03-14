4Chan tells Facebook: 'anonymity is authenticity'

4Chan - not just about the Rick Rolls

4Chan founder Christopher Poole (Moot) has had his say on Facebook's commenting system that is doing the rounds on a variety of websites, and it's fair to say he's not happy that you have to use your real name.

The online community of 4Chan feeds on being anonymous, something that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said had "a lack of integrity".

In a panel at SXSW Poole hit back, saying: "Zuckerberg's totally wrong on anonymity being total cowardice. Anonymity is authenticity.

"It allows you to share in a completely unvarnished, raw way."

Mass collaboration

Unvarnished and raw is definitely one way to describe 4Chan's message boards, but Poole was also keen to point out that 4Chan's image in the media has been "misunderstood" and that the site stuffed with creativity.

"People want to think everyone on 4Chan is a young rambunctious male. That's not accurate – it's a wide range of people using it.

"One of the things that 4Chan does that's really special is the way people come together to collaborate en masse. It's the process at which you arrive at the product that is fascinating."

Via the Guardian