How to watch We're Here: stream the new show with RuPaul's Drag Race stars online anywhere

In its 11 years on air, RuPaul's Drag Race has blazed a trail for drag culture. Now, a new reality TV series featuring three of the show's best-loved alums promises an even more dramatic sashay into mainstream America's consciousness. Read on to find out how to watch We're Here, no matter where in the world you are.

We're Here cheat sheet We're Here makes its debut on HBO at 9pm PT/ET on April 23, with new episodes of the 6-part series being aired every Thursday on the network. The show's first episode will also be shown in full for free on YouTube Premieres, while cord-cutters can get HBO as an add-on for Hulu.

The show follows three of Drag Race's most familiar stars, Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara, as they head to small towns across America and put on drag shows for the locals.

Each episode sees the show's three stars rock up in town and meet up with a handful of locals they’ll be tutoring ahead of a one-night-only drag show. Participants come from both ends of the American landscape, ranging from seasoned Queer artists to former homophobes.

Fans of makeover show's like Queer Eye will appreciate some of the incredible drag transformations that take place, while the show also shines a light on societal differences, with the trio experiencing both hostility and support as their act rolls into town.

Read on to find out how to watch We're Here online tonight no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch We're Here tonight for free in the US

As it is an HBO original, it comes as no shock that that HBO is the go-to place to watch We're Here online in the US. The good news is that you have some choice in how much you pay as HBO offers a few packages and deals, plus most of these packages are pretty flexible. HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. As mentioned above, for those wanting to get a taste of the show before signing up to HBO, We're Here's premiere episode will be simulcast in full for free on YouTube.

How to watch We're Here from outside your country

As We're Here is a HBO exclusive, anyone from America who's currently abroad won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the UK, Canada or Australia. Moreover, trying to tune into HBO like you would from home will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so make sure you have these to hand before signing up for anything.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch We're Here at home from anywhere on the planet.

