How to watch Peacemaker in Australia: where to stream The Suicide Squad spin-off

Thought you'd seen the last of Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad? Think again – those who stuck around for the film's mid-credits stinger got a pretty strong indication they'd be seeing more of the ironically peace-loving killer, and that's now (obviously) been confirmed by the existence of the character's own spin-off series, Peacemaker.
Picking up right after The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker (John Cena) must come to terms with the decision he made at the end of that film, which saw him commit an act considered unforgivable in the eyes of many DC fans.
Now, it's up to the self-righteous (and hugely hypocritical) Peacemaker to win back the trust of his support team at A.R.G.U.S. in order to take on a new threat. Also along for the ride is a new sidekick in Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and an adorable animal companion (in true Gunn fashion) in the form of a bald eagle named Eagley.
Premiered: Thursday, January 13
New episodes: every Thursday until February 17
Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Christopher Heyerdahl
Streaming Options: Binge (AU) | Foxtel Now (AU)
Watch free: try a FREE Binge trial in Australia
Written during quarantine by fan-favourite filmmaker James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), who also directed five of the show's eight episodes, Peacemaker is officially the first TV series set within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
Developed for the US streaming service HBO Max, Peacemaker will thankfully be fast-tracked to Australia each week on the Binge and Foxtel Now streaming services.
Peacemaker's first three episodes release on January 13, with new episodes to drop weekly after that. Because of this, you should be able to watch at least half of the new Peacemaker series by taking advantage of Binge's 14-day free trial or Foxtel Now's 10-day free trial.
So far, Peacemaker has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, so it seems like DC may be onto another winner. Read on to find out how to watch Peacemaker online in Australia.
How to watch Peacemaker in Australia
Peacemaker kicks off on Thursday, January 13, with new episodes arriving each Thursday after that until February 17.
Without question, the Aussie streaming service Binge is the most affordable place to stream the new DC series, which also offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. Then it’s only AU$10 for its Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and HD video quality.
Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies.
Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AU$25 a month with new members getting a 10-day free trial thrown in.