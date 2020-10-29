Honor's next cheap fitness tracker is coming soon, with a big design improvement

Honor has just teased its newest affordable fitness tracker, the Honor Band 6, and unlike previous models it looks set to arrive with an all-screen display.

The company posted a teaser naming the Honor Band 6, the anticipated follow-up to 2019's Honor Band 5, on Chinese social media platform Weibo, along with a key piece of information about the new wearable's design.

Apparently, the Honor Band 6 fitness tracker will be a 'full-screen bracelet' - that's machine-translated from the original Chinese, but we assume it refers to the fact that the new Band will have a display that covers the entirety of the body.

Previous Honor Band models have had small screens, with physical buttons below them, as the picture above shows.

The Honor Band 6 is set to launch on November 3, and given the nature of this announcement we'd expect it to be a China-only launch initially, with a global one soon afterwards.

Not Band here

You might be aware of Honor through its parent company Huawei, and both have been subject to recent trade disputes - the biggest consequence of which is that smartphones from both companies ship without Google apps.

That doesn't affect wearables though, as they don't use Google apps, and we've found recent offerings from Honor to be very impressive. The Honor Watch ES is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid with loads of health tools, while the Honor Watch GS Pro is a feature-packed rugged smartwatch that we're still in the process of testing.

The Honor Band line of fitness trackers are value options that give you all the core features you need (sleep tracking, step counting, exercise monitoring and so on), but in a small body and at a low price. They're perfect for people who don't need loads of fitness tools but want the basics to keep them going.

Hopefully the Honor Band 6 will again hit this low-cost, high-function tradition sweet spot, and we're sure to find out soon. And when the fitness tracker gets launched globally we'll bring you everything you need to know.