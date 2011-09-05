Canton launches bespoke wireless audio system

German speaker expert Canton used the recent IFA technology show taking place in its own backyard to launch a wireless audio system that lets you mix and match products.

The range, dubbed your_World, features five different components. Two of them take care of your music collection. your_Stick is a USB transmitter for your PC or Mac, while your_Dock is an iPhone/iPod docking station transmitter with a remote control.

Either of these are compatible with a trio of speaker products – the portable, compact your_Solo, the your_Duo bookshelf stereo speakers, and the your_Sub 100W active subwoofer – available in black and white gloss finishes.

Music is streamed wirelessly from the dock or USB to the speakers, with a range of up to 20m. The iPod dock also has a line-in input for additional sources.

Canton is known predominantly for its range of hi-fi and home cinema speakers, including high-end systems like the Canton Vento and sub/sat packages, so the your_World concept represents something of a new direction for the brand.

The aim of the range, according to Canton, is to provide buyers 'total control and flexibility over how they listen to their music' as well as 'top-quality sound'.

your_Stick, your_Dock and your_Duo will all be available from October 1, with tentative prices of £75, £100 and £450 respectively.

your_Solo and your_Sub will follow in Spring next year, with pricing still to be announced.

Wireless music fans will be able to snap up Canton's new range via its deal with UK distributor Computers Unlimited.