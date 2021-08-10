Google Titan security keys add NFC, more USB connections

Google has updated its Titan security key product line with some new devices it believes will make the process of choosing the right key simpler, as well as killing off some odler offerings.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Google Cloud’s Product Manager Christian Brand said that both the USB-A and the USB-C Titan variants will now come with Near-Field Communication (NFC) wireless standard, something the old USB-C variant did not have.

The USB-A variant will also now come with a USB-C adapter, which means that the choice is no longer about the communications standard, but rather the ports on the computer.

The company’s old NFC/Bluetooth/USB key, which made its debut back in 2018, will be pulled from the shelves, which means Google no longer sells a Titan key with Bluetooth connectivity.

According to The Verge, it’s already listed as sold out on Google’s store page, while the blog post said the product would be discontinued so the company can focus on “easier and more widely available NFC capability.”

The new USB-A key will cost $30 ($5 more than the old one), while the USB-C variant will cost $35, and are both on sale now.

Experts recommend 2FA

Titan keys serve as two-factor authentication (2FA), for an extra layer of protection. With 2FA enabled, users logging into different services can’t’ access their accounts with just a username and a password, but would need to have the device on them, as well. Most cybersecurity experts nowadays recommend users opt in to 2FA, to keep both their private, and their business files, protected.

2FA can be set up in different ways, be it through mobile numbers, mobile apps or dongles such as Titan.

The Titan key also works well with Google’s Advanced Protection Program, created to protect high-value targets.

Via: The Verge