The new 3DS gets Amiibo support with Nintendo's latest update

Nintendo has fired out a new system software update for the 3DS, and for some people, this one is kind of a big deal.

For anyone rocking a standard 3DS, 3DS XL or 2DS, you'll now be able to capture screenshots on both displays at the same time, as well as choose multiple themes for your homescreen.

But if you're lucky enough to have one of Nintendo's dual-analog-stick-rocking new 3DS handhelds, the update also introduces support for Amiibo, Nintendo's NFC figurines.

The new Amiibo settings menu lets you register the owner and nickname of each figure, or erase the Amiibo's data if you so wish. Right now the Amiibos don't work with any 3DS games but we expect that compatibility for Super Smash Bros will be announced soon.

The new 3DS is currently only available in Australia and Japan. Of course, that hasn't stopped some people importing the handheld, but Nintendo told TechRadar that we won't hear anything about a UK launch until 2015.