Nintendo set to reveal DS2 within hours

Just a couple of hours to go - are we really getting the DS2 today?

It's all over the internet and, possibly, even in some of the fuddy-duddy dead tree publications by now, meaning the world and its dog knows that Nintendo is going to announce the DS2 today.

The rumour is that Satoru Iwata will pop up at a press conference just after lunchtime (in Japan – fortunately, we're there) clutching the latest iteration of the two-screened marvel.

Camera and more?

When that happens, we'll bring you the official scoop on what's new.

As we already know, that's likely to include a camera, an MP3 player and maybe even a second touch-sensitive screen. Stay tuned.