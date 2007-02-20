Wii sales slump in Japan

The Nintendo Wii has sold well worldwide and is still hard to find in British shops

Nintendo's Wii games console has been hit by a massive sales drop from launch, according to our sister site Computer and Videogames ( CVG ).

The site puts the console's waning popularity down to two main issues: poor third-party launch games, and the current lack of good first-party titles.

One CVG reader comments: "The Wii needs some new software fast - I'm a very frustrated Wii owner right now. I need some games!"

However CVG is adamant the Wii will deliver in 2007, pointing out that industry analysts, retailers and developers are all backing the console.