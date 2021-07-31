Why e-commerce remains top of the agenda for Fasthosts

Fasthosts products focus on simplicity and price transparency. What you see is what you pay, unlike many competitors who charge hidden costs.

Our data centres are also all based in the UK and run exclusively on green energy. Within our centres we ensure there are the right levels of redundancy and reliability to allow our customers to grow or scale-back as and when they need. We are currently building another brand new UK-based data centre to support these efforts even further.

Are there any trends you have witnessed in the web hosting and website builder sector?

With the huge shift to online in recent years, there have been a number of trends in the web hosting and website builder sector.

A focus on ease-of-use is one example – the sector isn’t only for experienced professionals anymore. Increasingly no-code or low-code software is allowing non-tech minded people to get involved in creating and maintaining simple sites. Green practices are also become increasingly important.

In all facets of society, environmentalism is coming to the forefront and it is no different in our sector. Energy efficient software and the use of green energy in data centres are two great examples of how the sector is moving towards a greener future.