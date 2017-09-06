Download of the day – Vivaldi

If you've been using the same web browser for several years, you've probably become used to its quirks. Yes, it's annoying that tabs behave in a certain way, or you have to trawl through menus to reach your extensions, but is it really worth the hassle of changing to a different browser?

If you switch to Vivaldi, the answer is yes. From the moment you install it, this browser puts you in charge of every aspect of how it looks and behaves, from the layout of tabs to custom gesture shortcuts.

Vivaldi is in constant development, and recent additions to its already impressive arsenal of features include the ability to control Philips Hue lights, and handy tab snoozing.

Break out of your web browsing rut and give it a try today.

Download here: Vivaldi

Download of the Day is our pick of the best free software around – whether it's useful, fun, or just plain silly. If you have any recommendations, please send them to downloads@techradar.com.