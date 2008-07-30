Wii helps Nintendo profits soar

Nintendo has declared a 34 per cent rise in net income for the quarter ending June 30– with the success of the Wii held up as the key reason.

Although it appears that the phenomenally popular Nintendo DS' sales are finally levelling out ('only' 680,000 a month now), the Wii has continued to corner the family and causal gaming market.

DS and Wii

Net income for the quarter was 107.2 billion yen (£49.9 million for the quarter, which helped operating profits move up by 32 per cent.

Of course the Wii's success was central with hardware sales up 51 per cent – possibly because there now appears to be stock in the shops.

DS sales for the quarter dipped slightly to 6.94 million units – taking the total unit sales to a whopping 77.54 million worldwide.