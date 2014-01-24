Study finds personal technology benefits business in developing countries

A new study by Microsoft has found that people in developing countries believe personal technology improves job opportunities, economic growth and education.

'Views from Around the Globe: How Personal Technology is Changing Our Lives' surveyed over 10,000 Internet users from the United States, France, Brazil, Russia, China, India, Japan, Germany, Mexico and Turkey.

The report revealed distinct differences in opinions about technology between developed and developing countries, but it found that people overwhelmingly embrace personal technology, particularly in emerging markets, as a driver of innovation and economic empowerment.

The study also found that people in China believe that personal technology has positively impacted personal freedom more than people in any other country surveyed and people in Brazil believe that personal technology has had a strong impact on arts and culture.

Tech concerns

Although those surveyed overwhelmingly viewed technology in a positive light, concerns were raised about personal safety and security, family bonds and privacy. Despite these concerns, nearly three-quarters of parents surveyed want their children to have more access to personal technology.

"Whether you live in a world capital or a remote village, personal technology is seen as empowering and as a vehicle to individual economic growth," said Mark Penn, Executive Vice President of Advertising and Strategy for Microsoft. "Despite varying rates of personal technology adoption and cultural differences, there is an overwhelming sense globally that improvements are being experienced across the board."