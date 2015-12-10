20 keyboard shortcuts Windows 10 users need to know

If you're migrating to Windows 10 from Windows 8 or Windows 8.1, you'll notice that Microsoft's newest operating system (OS) is a lot more friendly to keyboard and mouse input. Whereas Windows 8 introduced users to a world of touch, Windows 10 makes it easy to access important features without having to reach for the touchscreen or mouse.

In addition to Ctrl + C to copy and Ctrl + V to paste, these Windows 10 shortcuts give you access to new features in the OS, like an easy way to initiate Cortana, the Action Center and multitasking with virtual displays and Snap windows.

With keyboard shortcuts, you'll need to commit the important ones to memory, but the benefit is that it will save you a lot of time for frequently used tasks. You won't need to reach for the touchscreen or dig through menus with your mouse with keyboard shortcuts.

Here are 20 of the most important Windows 10 shortcuts. Some of these are new to Windows 10, and others will be a repeat of what was available on prior versions of Windows. Either way, knowing a few of these can save you time in your workflow.