Best PS4 headsets 2020: the top PlayStation 4 gaming headsets

Looking for the best PS4 headset on the market? We've come a long way from the tinny little earphone and mic that came bundled with the first PS4s. Headset options for Sony's side of the platform divide are abundant, but among the morass of models vying for your attention, the best PS4 headsets offer a different class of sound, comfort and functionality.

So if you're in the market for a new one, we've got you covered. Our guide covers both wired and wireless variants, and runs the gamut of pricing from bargains right up to the upper echelons.

Sound reproduction and comfort are the hot-button issues in the headset world, but they're not entirely separate from one another. A snug fit around the earcup helps the drivers produce powerful sounds that resonate around in a chamber.

Mic quality and ease of control are other major factors to keep in mind, along with battery life and charge tie with wireless models. We've tested a wide spectrum of PS4 headsets with these criteria in mind to bring you the picks of the bunch.

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX has developed a sizeable following among the pro-gaming community over the years. Its newest headset, the Cloud Revolver S, adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound to the blueprint offered by the hugely popular Cloud Revolver, without requiring you to take out a second mortgage.

Quite simply, the Cloud Revolver S sounds astonishingly good, especially at the price. You will marvel in particular at the dynamics of its sound: deep, rumbling bass and crisp, never shrieky treble that lets you hear every sound effect and totally immerses you in the ambience created by in-game music.

It's pretty well made, comfortable and classily finished, and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound is the cherry on top, allowing you to pinpoint incoming enemies in first-person shooters – particularly if you explore the preset equalisation modes into which pro-gamers had lots of input. A truly high-end-sounding headset at a mid-range price.

Read the full review: HyperX Cloud Revolver S

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset Easy to set up with an excellent sound AU $271.29 View at Amazon Incredible audio performance Ultra-plushy earpads Great value Obtrusive design Surround sound lacks panache Plastic parts feel fragile

It might not look like much, but the PlayStation Platinum Wireless is a really solid headset with an exceptional level of audio quality.

As well as being ludicrously simple to set up, the headset sounds great and is comfortable to wear to boot.

The sound quality is balanced, offering a decent mix of low and high frequencies, and people on the other end of the line reported that its microphone delivered a decent level of audio quality.

Our one reservation is regarding the headset's "3D Audio", which fell down slightly compared to what's offered by the competition; but this is made up for the headset's very reasonable price tag.

Read the full review: PlayStation Platinum Wireless headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best-sounding headsets you can buy. As such, it's doubly worth considering if you use your PlayStation 4 to watch films and listen to music as well as play games.

Clarity and audio balance are much better than most of the other sets here. Both the Arctic Pro Wireless and GameDAC versions will work with a PlayStation 4 console, but the vanilla wired version is just for PC – so make sure you pick the right set before buying.

The GameDAC model has an outboard box with top quality Hi-Res audio converters. It needs to be wired-in though, so this may not be the best choice if you play a few meters away from your PS4. The wireless version may be a better choice.

All versions have LEDs around the cups. It may be made for audio perfectionists, but it's still a gamer headset.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro review.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach EarForce PX24 A budget price for acceptable compromises No price information Check Amazon Superb sound Impressively configurable Finish betrays the low price

Being strapped for cash doesn’t necessarily mean having to settle for an inferior gaming headset, and Turtle Beach’s EarForce PX24 does a pretty decent job of embarrassing plenty of its more expensive rivals. Sure, it makes more extensive use of plastic than headsets which are twice the price, but it still looks and feels sufficiently robust, and its overall lightness renders it pretty comfortable for prolonged use.

And in the areas that really matter – sound and configurability – the Ear Force PX24 is way better than it has any right to be at the price. While it doesn’t have the bass extension you'll find in a more premium headset, and its treble is a bit dry in comparison with other options at this price level, it still sounds remarkably good – and thanks to an amplifier which clips between the headset and the PS4 controller, you can boost the bass, engage Superhuman Hearing mode for first-person shooters, and even fiddle around with a virtual surround sound effect.

Finding such features, and very decent sound indeed, is a revelation for such a cheap headset. You could quibble about the EarForce PX24's slightly plasticky overall finish, but in our opinion, that's a small price to pay for a great headset at a decent cost.