Arm wants to obliterate Intel and AMD with gigantic 192-core CPU

Arm has provided an updated roadmap on its Neoverse platform, first unveiled back in 2019, setting out more on what's to come.

Current Neoverse N1 designs reach 128-cores and 128-threads, while future N2 products are expected to cement that design while significantly improving on all other metrics.

Focusing on pure performance at any cost, Arm Neoverse N2 designs will surely make Intel and AMD sit up and take notice. Built on a 5nm node, Perseus will offer up to 192 cores with a 350W TDP, rivalling and potentially surpassing EPYC and Xeon in key categories.

The V1, meanwhile, is likely to have a lower core count, but will offer better performance per thread (as compared to performance per socket).

Both Neoverse V1 and N2 support SVE (Scalable Vector Extensions), which is also used in the Fujitsu A64FX chip powering the world’s fastest supercomputer .

According to AnandTech’s Andrei Frumusanu, the V1 will likely be an Arm v8.4+SVE1 design, while the N2 will likely feature a v9+SVE2 design.

Processors based on the N2 and V1 platforms will also offer PCIe Gen 5, with support for DDR5 and HBM2e memory.

As a side note, it is very likely that Nvidia, which acquired Arm earlier this month for $40 billion, had seen what has now been announced, with the new ISA spec and high performance core design coming in 2021 and 2022.