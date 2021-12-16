Apple tells employees to work-from-home indefinitely as Omicron spreads

Audio player loading…

Apple CEO Tim Cook has told employees globally that their return to offices, originally slated for February 1 2021, has been pushed back to a “date yet to be determined.”

The February 1 timeline has been pushed back by Apple several times after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world’s workforces to stay away from offices.

With the Omicron variant — which appears to be highly transmissible — on the rise, Apple was left with no choice but put the moves on hold.

Apple WFH

“We are delaying the start of our hybrid work pilot to a date yet to be determined,” Tim Cook said in the memo. “Our offices remain open and many of our colleagues are coming in regularly, including our teams in Greater China and elsewhere.” Cook pointed to “rising cases in many parts of the world and the emergence of a new strain of the virus.”

Cook encouraged Apple employees to get a booster shot of the vaccine, one day after Google told employees that they must comply with its vaccine policies by January 18 or face losing pay and, eventually, their jobs.

The news wasn’t all bad for Apple employees, though. Alongside working for one of the most recognisable and beloved technology companies, all employees will receive a $1,000 bonus to cover work-from-home needs, including retail workers. “These funds are intended to help you with your home workspace and can be used as you see fit. You will be receiving more information about this shortly,” Cook said.

Apple has previously told employees that work-from-home will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays, depending on the teams, with employees expected to be in offices on the remaining workdays.

Via Bloomberg