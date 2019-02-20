Apex Legends update drops today, adding a new weapon

Apex Legends is getting an update today that adds a new weapon to the free-to-play battle royale.

Developer Respawn Entertainment shared a short video on Twitter teasing the new weapon, which is apparently called Havoc.

You can check out the video below:

Get ready to cry havoc—a new gun is coming to King's Canyon pic.twitter.com/w8LNa2GDWnFebruary 19, 2019

Apex Legends: characters, trailers and news

Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 7 gets new challenges

Best PS4 games 2019: essential PlayStation 4 releases

What is Havoc?

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

According to a previous datamine of Apex Legends by Twitter user RealApexLeaks (via VG247), Havoc is an assault ammo that uses energy ammo.

However, the teaser video also shows the weapon powering up an energy shot of some kind. So it doesn't look like it will be your run-of-the-mill assault rifle.

The new update and weapon will land in Apex Legends today (although we don't know an exact time yet.