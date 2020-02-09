AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X overclocked at 5.5 GHz is setting world records

The impressive AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, with its unprecedented 64-core count, is already setting world records not even 24 hours after its release.

The latest and all-powerful release from AMD’s Threadripper 3rd Generation line is poised to become extreme onlookers’ new favorite toy after overclockers dropped world records around it on February 7, 2020.

As Tom’s Hardware reports, pro overclockers TSAIK, Allen "Splave" Golibersuch and safedisk showed just what the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is capable of. By pairing the new HEDT processor with carefully handpicked hardware, all three managed to overclock its 64 cores to a whopping 5.5GHz clock speed.

New overclocking world records

Using liquid nitrogen (LN2), TSAIK overclocked all of the chip’s 64 cores to a 5,548.71MHz. He paired his Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with the MSI Creator TRX40 motherboard and DDR4 RAM clocked at 1,866 MHz with 13-13-13-31 CL timings.

Splave, on the other hand, paired his Threadripper 3990X with the ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard and now holds tops the GPUPI for CPU - 1B, Geekbench 3 multi-core and Cinebench R20 benchmarks. He overclocked his chip to 5,475.43 MHz, 5,375 MHz and 5,305.88 MHz, respectively, using liquid nitrogen for at least the first two.

Finally, safedisk currently holds the records for wPrime 1024m and Cinebench R15 benchmarks, clocking at 5,125 MHz and 5,225 MHz.

These world records come days after benchmarks for the chip show it outperforming Intel’s Xeon Platinum 8280 processors, which are considerably more expensive at $10,009 (about £7,715, A$14,830). The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X currently retails at $3,999 (about £3,080, A$5,925).

It’s available for purchase now, if you just happen to have a few extra thousand dollars lying around.