AMD Ryzen 7 5800U leak suggests a superb laptop chip that could blow away Intel

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U flagship ‘Cezanne’ APU is shaping up to be a big leap forward for laptops, at least if a freshly leaked benchmark is anything to go by.

As ever, treat any leak with caution, but as Wccftech spotted, the purported 8-core chip (carrying AMD’s new Zen 3 architecture) has pitched up in an apparent Geekbench 5 leak on Twitter.

Geekbench 5 CPUAMD Ryzen 7 5800U with Radeon GraphicsTopology: 8 Cores, 16 ThreadsIdentifier: AuthenticAMD Family 25 Model 80 Stepping 0Base Frequenc: 1.90 GHzBoost Frequency: 4.44 GHzL1 Instruction: 32 KB x 8L1 Data: 32 KB x 8L2 Cache: 512 KB x 8L3 Cache16 MB x 1 pic.twitter.com/YrOS4l7FwwNovember 25, 2020

The 5800U hit a score of 1,421 in Geekbench 5 single-core, and managed 6,450 for multi-core.

That’s a staggering 38% faster than the Ryzen 7 4800U in single-core, which will certainly have Intel sweating, as well as being a 10% performance gain on the multi-core front.

The Geekbench database entry also details the purported spec of the 5800U, which as mentioned is an 8-core flagship with 16-threads, and a base clock of 1.9GHz with boost to 4.44GHz (compared to 1.8GHz and 4.2GHz respectively for the existing 4800U – so that’s a solid boost clock bump).

The 5800U will, of course, benefit from the architectural improvements brought in with Zen 3, and other changes such as more on-board cache (16MB of L3 cache, which is double the 8MB seen on the 4800U).

As for the integrated graphics, the APU apparently runs with an enhanced Vega GPU with 8 CUs clocked at 2000MHz.

Trouble for Tiger Lake?

Given that Intel’s new Tiger Lake processors, which are just emerging in laptops now, already have their work cut out going up against Ryzen 4000 mobile chips, the strides forward Ryzen 5000 appears to be making for notebooks here – particularly in single-core – will be a bitter pill for Intel to swallow (bearing in mind all the usual caveats about leaks, and indeed putting too much focus on just a single spilled benchmark).

Intel simply cannot afford to lose traction in laptop chips, an arena it still dominates, as the chip giant has fallen way behind AMD in terms of desktop CPU popularity.

Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs are expected to arrive early in 2021, so we may see them revealed at CES in January. Expect the amount of leakage to increase, then, and indeed we recently saw the Ryzen 5 5700U pop up in an Acer laptop product listing on Amazon Italy. If that listing info is correct, this 8-core chip will run with a base clock of 1.8GHz.