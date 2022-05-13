Warzone Operation Monarch skins: all the monstrous cosmetics

Warzone's Operation Monarch skins are here, allowing players to show off their love of the big movie monsters King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla.

Call of Duty: Warzone is no stranger to crossovers. The game has seen Rambo and Die Hard's John McClaine skins before, and just recently, we got an impressive Snoop Dogg operator pack.

However, this Godzilla vs Kong crossover feels a little different. Operation Monarch comes with a whole new game mode that'll have you brawling with other players while being amongst the two monsters. It's easily Warzone's most ambitious tie-in yet, and it's awesome that it has more going on than just being a cosmetic pack.

That said, who's going to sniff at some awesome Godzilla, King Kong, and Mechagodzilla skins? What's more, if you end up opening your wallet to pick up all of the packs, you can get an exclusive blueprint for a unique SMG. Each of the Tracer Packs costs 2400 CP, which runs you $19.99/£16.79/AU$29.94.

Now, here's everything you need to know about all the Operation Monarch skins.

Operation Monarch skins

Operation Monarch Skins: Tracer Pack Godzilla

Looking like the King of the Monsters on the battlefield is certainly a strong flex. While the skin's blue glow will do no favors to your stealth, it's a powerful look. Pair it with the Breath of Godzilla Assault Rifle and Awakened Alpha LMG, and you're going to have full confidence going into any engagement.

The Tracer Pack: Godzilla bundle includes:

Godzilla Ghillie skin for Shigenori

Breath of Godzilla Assault Rifle blueprint

Awakened Alpha LMG blueprint

Big Mistake operator MVP highlight

Gojira Stomp finisher

Godzilla Heat Ray emblem

Titan Destruction spray

Fabled Beast spray

Protector of Earth calling card

Operation Monarch Skins: Tracer Pack King Kong

King Kong has one of the most storied legacies in American film, and you can now rock that prestige in Warzone. You also get the added bonus of looking mean as hell. Along with the operator skin, you get blueprints for the Jungle Juggernaut Sniper Rifle and Skull Island Shaker SMG. On top of that, you also get a useable replica of Kong's Scepter.

The Tracer Pack: King Kong bundle includes:

Kong skin for Wade Jackson

Jungle Juggernaut Sniper Rifle blueprint

Skull Island Shaker SMG blueprint

Kong's Scepter Melee blueprint

Watch Your Back highlight intro

Gravity Inversion finisher

Kong Roar emblem

Primal Power spray

Jia's Doll weapon charm

Operation Monarch Skins: Tracer Pack Mechagodzilla

Maybe it's time to cut these massive Titans down to size. If you like to live a little more on the evil side of things, why not take up the mantle of King Ghidorah's mind implanted in a massive Godzilla robot by putting on the Mechagodzilla operator skin.

With this, you get the blueprints for the Cybernetic Destroyer Assault Rifle, Neural Uplink SMG, and also a katana replacement with the Nanometal Tail Blade.

The Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla bundle includes:

Mechagodzilla skin for Constanze

Cybernetic Destroyer Assault Rifle blueprint

Neural Uplink SMG blueprint

Nanometal Tail Blade melee blueprint

Machine Learning MVP highlight

Rival Protocol highlight intro

Neural Link Active calling card

Evolving Together emblem

Mechagodzilla Head weapon charm

How to get the Apex Phase Rifle SMG blueprint

While each skin pack is expensive, there are some goodies to nab by buying multiple Tracer packs. You'll rack up a lot of Monsterverse skins and weapons, but it's good to know there are plenty of benefits for going all in on the crossover.

If you buy two of the Tracer packs, you'll get an exclusive weapon sticker and 'Superspieces' Player title. If you're both eager and have the money to spare to buy all three packs, you'll get an exclusive "Apex Phase Rifle" Owen Gun SMG blueprint.

In order to unlock these rewards, you need to buy the packs before June 13. The rewards may take until Season 3 Reloaded to appear, though, so keep that in mind.