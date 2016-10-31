Titanfall 2 multiplayer tips and tricks

With Battlefield 1’s glorious retro combat and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s sci-fi schtick you’d think 2016 had enough of shooters, but along comes Respawn and the new and improved Titanfall 2 and now we’re obsessed with another FPS.

If, like us, the thought of jumping into the belly of an armoured mech and duelling it out like a high-budget episode of Power Rangers sounds appealing, then Titanfall 2 is the game for you.

So to get you ready for its slick, fast and rewarding multiplayer offering, we’ve spent countless hours as Pilot and Titan to bring you ten of the best tips and tricks. Now, if you could just standby for Titanfall...