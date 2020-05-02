How to get a Valorant beta key: what you need to know about Riot's new game

Valorant is the latest game from League of Legends developer, Riot Games. The 5v5 tactical shooter may be in closed beta, but don't think you can simply jump in and check it out. Getting a Valorant beta key is hard.

In order to be in with the chance of getting a Valorant beta key, you need to watch hours of Valorant Twitch streams - and even then access isn't guaranteed. Valorant beta keys are now so coveted that Riot Games has had to crack down on players selling Riot accounts that have keys.

Fancy a challenge? Then read on to find out how to get a Valorant beta key.

What is Valorant?

Valorant is a new 5v5 tactical shooter from Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends.

Much like Apex Legends or Overwatch, the game is character-based, with each character boasting guns and their own set of unique "hypernatural" powers.

Valorant will be free-to-play when it launches in "Summer 2020", with in-game cosmetics available for purchase.

How long is the Valorant beta and who can take part?

The Valorant closed beta is available to players in Canada, the United States, Russia, Turkey, and Europe. However, you need a beta key to access the closed beta - and they're not easy to come by (as you'll soon see).

Riot Games hopes to roll out the beta to other regions but has run into logistical issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world asquickly as possible, but the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout," Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant at Riot Games said in a press release. "For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come.

"We want to engage with players as globally as possible as quickly as possible, and so we’ll ramp up our player count as much as we can to test our infrastructure, but we won’t be letting everyone playtest Valorant until we’re absolutely sure we can handle it in this newly uncertain environment.”

The Valorant closed beta hasn't got a set time period, but Riot Games is aiming to release the full game in Summer 2020 and wants to keep the beta "as short as we can while getting additional regions online". However, the developer has said that it will "reevaluate" if it receives negative feedback from players.

How to get a Valorant beta key

You can't simply sign up for a Valorant beta key, instead the process is slightly more complicated. Riot Games has teamed up with Twitch to "entitle" some players with Valorant closed beta access - meaning not everyone will get one.

To even be considered, you need to have a Riot Games account, a Twitch account, and then you need to watch specific Valorant beta key drop Twitch streams - and that's just for a chance.

Here's how to try to get into the Valorant closed beta:

Register for a Riot Games account

Sign up for a Twitch account

Link your Riot Games account to your Twitch account

To link the two accounts, sign into Twitch, go to 'Settings'

Select 'Connections', scroll down to 'Riot Games' and select 'Connect'

You'll see a pop-out window with a prompt to sign into your Riot Games account

Sign into your Riot Games account

Make sure closed beta access is activated in your region

Watch specific Valorant streams on Twitch (making sure you're signed in)

You can watch any Valorant stream to be eligible (make sure it has the 'drops enabled' tag), according to Riot Games, and closed beta drops are taking place 24/7.

You can still get a Valorant beta key if you haven't got Twitch running, as long as you meet the viewing requirement of two hours or more.

However, whether you get a key or not seems to come down to luck, as viewers are selected at random. So you could watch hours and hours of Valorant streams and still come out empty-handed - although Riot says that clocking up more hours may increase your chances. It's also worth noting that Riot has specified that hours watched have diminishing returns, although the developer hasn't given specific numbers.

If you are lucky enough to get a Valorant beta key, then you will receive both a Twitch notification and an email letting you know that you can join the closed beta.

How to get a Valorant beta key: tips and tricks

With Valorant beta keys so hard to come by, we asked writer Andi Hamilton to give us a rundown on how he managed to pick one up, along with any tips and tricks he had for those determined to get a coveted Valorant beta key.

How did I get into the Valorant beta, you ask? Well, it involved a lot of sitting around, a lot of playing Doom Eternal and a whole load of sleeping. More sleeping than anything else, in fact. I’ll walk you through the top secret technique that I used, step-by-step, so you too can cop one of these in-demand beta keys.

First of all, I woke up in the morning but, crucially, before I went about my usual morning routine I went to Twitch on my PC, linked my Riot and Twitch accounts together. This is important, because none of this will work if you do not link your accounts. Don’t trip at the first hurdle. Don’t be that person in the comments.

Once I had done that, I then found one of these 24/7 DROPS ENABLED Valorant streams, opened it up and pinned the tab in Chrome. I then muted the stream because the sort of person talking on a 24/7 DROPS ENABLED Valorant stream will rot my 36 year-old brain. If you’re in your early 20s, you might be able to keep the sound on for a bit.

Like a lot of people, I’m working from home at the minute, so the second step is to just get on with your day. Do some work, sit around, watch some Netflix, get your government mandated outdoor exercise in - whatever you want, basically. The main thing here is to make sure it takes up as much time as possible. Believe me, this can take a while.

Once you get to the evening, things get a little tricky. You might have to ‘make dinner’ or ‘entertain yourself’. Unfortunately, I cannot help you with these things and there’s a lot of variables involved, but make sure that the Valorant stream is still running, no matter what. If for some reason it has stopped, simply go to the Valorant page on Twitch and replace it with another stream, but don’t worry, as long as you’ve been following this guide so far, everything will be fine.



The last part is the easiest part, you’ll be pleased to hear. Go to sleep. Lie down, close your eyes and wait until you drift off. If you can, just leave the stream running overnight. When you wake up, have a look at your emails. If you have one called “The VALORANT Closed Beta is now yours” then congratulations, you’re in. If not, simply repeat the process from the top.



It took me three full days.

Does Valorant closed beta progress carry over to launch?

Unfortunately, no. Riot Games has said that Valorant's gameplay may change come launch and it wants everyone to be on an even level when the full game does launch.

What happens to the Valorant points you purchase during beta?

You'll get them back at launch! Not only that, but Riot Games will also give you an additional 20% of your total Valorant Points back for engaging with its "work-in-progress skins and store".

So, for example, if you buy 1000 Valorant Points during the beta then, come launch, you'll have 1200.

But Riot Games has emphasised that the Valorant Store and pricing are still works-in-progress and could be different at launch.