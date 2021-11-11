Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in Australia: what to expect in 2021

Based on what we've seen already, 2021 should be the best year yet for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Firstly, we expect the launch of the new Nintendo Switch OLED will drive down the price of the original Switch console this Black Friday on November 26, 2021, as retailers take this opportunity to clear out remaining stock of the non-OLED version.

The only risk is that we may see very limited offers over Black Friday if stock and supply chain issues become a factor again. You'll need to weigh up whether you want to safely secure a console before the rush now or be fully prepared once the sales start come on November 26.

Whichever path you choose, we're on hand to ensure you get the best deal at the time. That's why you'll find a number of early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that are available right now below. Then, as we get deeper into the sales period, we'll be updating this page regularly with the very best offers so you don't miss out on a bargain.

As soon as we hear of this, as well as any other important news or info related to this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, you can be sure we'll be back to update this page.

As such, we'll be posting the best offers here throughout the sales period this year, so bookmark this page if you want to save in 2021. All the best Black Friday deals for both models of the Switch will be posted right here.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, so we know a good deal when we see one. While Black Friday officially starts on November 26, most retailers are expected to kick off their sales in the week leading up to the big day. These are the best early Black Friday 2021 deals so far.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Most of the very best Nintendo Switch deals are usually reserved for Black Friday, so it won't be surprising to say that the offers available right now are limited.

In terms of consoles and bundles, there's nothing that we'd consider a great deal in Australia just yet as stock levels have only just started returning to normal. Nintendo Switch pricing has remained more or less the same at Amazon for the last few months, with only minor discounts of around AU$20-AU$30 off the RRP.

Given the stock issues we've seen over the last couple of years, the safest approach is to secure one of these if you don't want to risk missing out before Black Friday. Though are expecting some decent deals this year on November 26, here are the best deals available right now (just in case).

Nintendo Switch console (Neon Red/Blue) Nintendo Switch console (Neon Red/Blue) AU$469.95 AU$449 (save AU$20.95) Like the Grey version above, the Neon Red/Blue version of the Nintendo Switch is still slightly discounted despite its rise in price, with the console now setting you back AU$449. That's a saving of AU$20.95 from the RRP, which is nothing to be sneezed at. Once again, can probably blame lockdown for the increased demand.

Nintendo Switch console (Grey) Nintendo Switch console (Grey) AU$469.95 AU$449 (save AU$20.95) Likely driven by our return to lockdown, the Nintendo Switch's price has gone up on Amazon Australia, though it is still somewhat discounted at AU$449 – that's still a saving of $20.95 from the RRP. That said, if you have your heart set on the Neon Blue/Red edition, you can now pick that up for slightly less.

Black Friday Nintendo Swtich deals: Our predictions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals still managed to offer up some excellent discounts despite stock shortages and a surge in demand due to the pandemic. In 2021, we're looking forward to a more steady supply of consoles and larger discounts due to the Switch OLED launch. That will hopefully yield far more discounted bundles overall.

We're not seeing too many true Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in Australia just yet – most likely due to the stock shortages over the past couple of years. However, it's worth noting that we've seen stock shorting out slightly over the last week or so. We'd sit tight, though, because we're likely to see more on the shelves soon.

It's not unreasonable to assume that the arrival of the Switch OLED and more stock, in general, will mean there are more of these base price bundles. That means more free games and gear – and far less competition for the blockbuster offers as well. Expect some bundles to be bulked out by accessories, though these can be good value depending on what you get.

Will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals be in stock?

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock hitting the shelves and remaining surprisingly solid over Prime Day and the last week. That definitely bodes well for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, though with savings over Prime Day itself turning out to be slightly underwhelming, the quality of those sales still remains to be seen.

Plus, competition is going to be high, so even if there is availability, that reduced inventory may well be gone in seconds as well. If you're shopping in Australia and you spot stock available at the usual RRP, we'd go for it now rather than chance it on the day.

That said, we expect that retailers such as Amazon, Kogan, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and more will have stock on hand on Black Friday 2021.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch if it's in stock now?

Heavily discounted Nintendo Switch stock has been difficult to find over the last year or so, both in Australia and abroad. Thankfully, we're seeing more frequent refreshes now, and chances are that you'll find the 2019-version Nintendo Switch priced under its usual AU$469 RRP if you look around, and it's too early to tell how much of a discount the new Nintendo Switch OLED will receive.

It's also worth noting that Nintendo's consoles don't usually see major discounts over Black Friday in Australia – at most you're probably looking at a discount in the AU$30-AU$50 range, which is obviously better than no discount at all.

Still, that means you don't stand to lose that much hard cash if you buy sooner rather than later – you can always enjoy the inevitable savings on games and peripherals over during 2021's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals be available?

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals typically see their biggest activity periods during the weekend itself. It's a popular item, leading retailers to hold their flash sales for the moment of peak interest, looking to gain the edge over competitors with impressive bundle deals and other incentives. This is no typical Black Friday, however, and we'd keep your eye on offers from now until the November 26 date itself.

How to find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

We're bringing all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets, so we'd recommend bookmarking this page to find the best offers quickly.

We'd recommend you start preparing by finding out which retailers have most recently offered stock of the console in Australia and which ones of those have recently discounted it.

The stock shortages of the past year have put Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in a difficult situation, but your best bet is to find the retailers who have had the strongest supply from Nintendo when consoles have been available.

In Australia that's Amazon first and foremost, followed by JB, Kogan and The Gamesmen, but we wouldn't sleep on Big W or EB Games either.

With your retailers selected, we'd recommend keeping an eye on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the week leading up to the main event but you might want to hold on purchases until the big day. This is going to be a hot item (stock permitting), so retailers will likely want to make a splash when November 26 does roll around.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final word in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect in 2021

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals look a little different in 2021. At the time of writing, the Australia is finally seeing a steady supply of Nintendo Switch stock for both the main console, the new OLED model, and its more affordable Lite version.

We're expecting that Aussie retailers will have plenty of consoles on offer in time for Black Friday 2021, however, these units may sell out incredibly fast depending on the kinds of discounts on offer.

With demand surging and supply dropping, retailers won't need to offer much to make the Switch appealing, the units alone will sell themselves. However, they will still need to compete with other stores over the weekend so all isn't lost if stock does return. We're expecting more in the way of bundled games or accessories rather than long-lasting price cuts here.

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost is just AU$329. You can typically save about AU$30-AU$50 off the retail price. Nintendo Switch Lite stock tends to be more plentiful than the dockable versions, which tend to sell out first.

Last year's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo subscription | AU$349 (RRP AU$469.95; save AU$120.95) The first 1000 units of this bundle sold almost instantly, giving you a good idea of what to expect on the big day. This deal was our number one pick from eBay’s Black Friday sale. The deal was for a Nintendo Switch, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo subscription for the discounted price of AU$349. A further 500 units in grey were released on Cyber Monday, and they went just as fast. Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo subscription | AU$349 (RRP AU$469.95; save AU$120.95) The first 1000 units of this bundle sold almost instantly, giving you a good idea of what to expect on the big day. This deal was our number one pick from eBay’s Black Friday sale. The deal was for a Nintendo Switch, plus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo subscription for the discounted price of AU$349. A further 500 units in grey were released on Cyber Monday, and they went just as fast.

Nintendo Switch Console (Grey) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle | AU$399 One of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen to date, this bundle offers the Grey version of the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, allowing to race against people from all over the world. Now only AU$399 for Black Friday. Nintendo Switch Console (Grey) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle | AU$399 One of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen to date, this bundle offers the Grey version of the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, allowing to race against people from all over the world. Now only AU$399 for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch console (2019 edition) | AU$447 It seems like every time Nintendo Switch consoles (with docking station and detachable Joy-Cons) are back in stock at Amazon Australia, they sell out incredibly fast! Thankfully, the console is back in stock once again, meaning you can pick up the Switch in both the Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons or Grey Joy-Cons versions right now for AU$447. Nintendo Switch console (2019 edition) | AU$447 It seems like every time Nintendo Switch consoles (with docking station and detachable Joy-Cons) are back in stock at Amazon Australia, they sell out incredibly fast! Thankfully, the console is back in stock once again, meaning you can pick up the Switch in both the Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons or Grey Joy-Cons versions right now for AU$447.

Nintendo Switch + PDP Premium case bundle | AU$449 (usually AU$529) You've probably seen a Nintendo Switch cheaper than this before, particularly if you kept your eyes open during Amazon Prime Day. But this bundle comes with the PDP Premium Play On Folio case, which not only holds your cartridges, but also doubles as an on-the-go stand. Nintendo Switch + PDP Premium case bundle | AU$449 (usually AU$529)

You've probably seen a Nintendo Switch cheaper than this before, particularly if you kept your eyes open during Amazon Prime Day. But this bundle comes with the PDP Premium Play On Folio case, which not only holds your cartridges, but also doubles as an on-the-go stand.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Amazon Australia – from AU$295.99 While Nintendo Switch Lite consoles had temporarily sold out in some colours, Amazon now has it stocked in every shade for only AU$295.99 – that's AU$33.96 off the RRP. That price applies to the coral, turquoise and yellow editions right now, while the grey model is priced at AU$298. That said, we expect these prices to come down even further during Amazon's Black Friday sales. Nintendo Switch Lite: Amazon Australia – from AU$295.99 While Nintendo Switch Lite consoles had temporarily sold out in some colours, Amazon now has it stocked in every shade for only AU$295.99 – that's AU$33.96 off the RRP. That price applies to the coral, turquoise and yellow editions right now, while the grey model is priced at AU$298. That said, we expect these prices to come down even further during Amazon's Black Friday sales.



Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$289 Kogan still has some of Nintendo Switch Lite units in stock at varying prices, with the coral, yellow, grey and turquoise versions now priced lower than before at AU$289 – which is AU$31.95 cheaper than the RRP. That said, the price may come down even further this weekend. Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$289 Kogan still has some of Nintendo Switch Lite units in stock at varying prices, with the coral, yellow, grey and turquoise versions now priced lower than before at AU$289 – which is AU$31.95 cheaper than the RRP. That said, the price may come down even further this weekend.



The Outer Worlds | AU$39 (usually AU$89.95) A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon. The Outer Worlds | AU$39 (usually AU$89.95)

A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.

Borderlands Legendary Collection Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$39 (usually AU$89.95)

This is a bizarrely good deal: three sprawling RPGs for less than the price of one, with all DLC included. It's almost too much looting and shooting, but you can be the judge of that. Do note that while this is a physical edition, you'll need to make space on your Switch for a big download as well. Via Amazon.

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$39 (usually ~AU$60) This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon. Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$39 (usually ~AU$60)

This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$39 (usually AU$89.95) This is a bizarrely good deal: three sprawling RPGs for less than the price of one, with all DLC included. It's almost too much looting and shooting, but you can be the judge of that. Do note that while this is a physical edition, you'll need to make space on your Switch for a big download as well. Via Amazon. Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$39 (usually AU$89.95)

This is a bizarrely good deal: three sprawling RPGs for less than the price of one, with all DLC included. It's almost too much looting and shooting, but you can be the judge of that. Do note that while this is a physical edition, you'll need to make space on your Switch for a big download as well. Via Amazon.

FIFA 21 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95) A nice AU$32 off this year's soccer game, which is a very tempting discount for a new release Nintendo Switch game. And yes, it supports Joy-Con multiplayer, so you can play competitively, locally, on the go. Via Amazon. FIFA 21 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

A nice AU$32 off this year's soccer game, which is a very tempting discount for a new release Nintendo Switch game. And yes, it supports Joy-Con multiplayer, so you can play competitively, locally, on the go. Via Amazon.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition | AU$24 (usually AU$49.95) It may not be the current Switch game (and it's certainly gone on sale a lot since launch), but you can't go wrong with Rayman Legends - it's a brilliant, charming platformer that is as fun singleplayer as it is in co-op. Rayman has been cheaper on the eShop before, but if you prefer your media physical, this is a great price. Via Amazon. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition | AU$24 (usually AU$49.95)

It may not be the current Switch game (and it's certainly gone on sale a lot since launch), but you can't go wrong with Rayman Legends - it's a brilliant, charming platformer that is as fun singleplayer as it is in co-op. Rayman has been cheaper on the eShop before, but if you prefer your media physical, this is a great price. Via Amazon.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Nintendo Switch | AU$38.95 This UK import (remember, Nintendo Switch carts are region free) is much cheaper than the local Amazon price, even if you're not a Prime member and need to pay shipping. Definitely worth a look if Mario Kart 8 is wearing a bit thin. Via Amazon. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Nintendo Switch | AU$38.95

This UK import (remember, Nintendo Switch carts are region free) is much cheaper than the local Amazon price, even if you're not a Prime member and need to pay shipping. Definitely worth a look if Mario Kart 8 is wearing a bit thin. Via Amazon.



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | AU$63 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$16.95) Set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, during the Great Calamity which threw Hyrule into chaos, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will offer classic Warriors-style gameplay, in which Link and his pals will battle against hundreds of enemies at once! Available from November 20, 2020, Amazon is offering the game at the special price of AU$63 – that's a AU$16.95 saving off the RRP! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | AU$63 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$16.95) Set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, during the Great Calamity which threw Hyrule into chaos, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will offer classic Warriors-style gameplay, in which Link and his pals will battle against hundreds of enemies at once! Available from November 20, 2020, Amazon is offering the game at the special price of AU$63 – that's a AU$16.95 saving off the RRP!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$66 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$13.95) Three of the best 3D Mario games of all-time make their Nintendo Switch debut with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection that offers Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – each officially available for the first time in glorious high definition! Super Mario 3D All-Stars | AU$66 (RRP AU$79.95; save AU$13.95) Three of the best 3D Mario games of all-time make their Nintendo Switch debut with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection that offers Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – each officially available for the first time in glorious high definition!

