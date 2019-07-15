This 6TB WD Elements has the cheapest per TB storage price ever

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, Newegg has already launched its killer deals page today throughout its site. One of the best storage deals we've spotted is the WD Elements 6TB external desktop hard drive that's on sale for $89.99.

That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for a 6TB external hard drive (and the cheapest storage at $15 per TB). Newegg also has the larger 10TB WD Elements on sale for $154.49.

The WD Elements provides with reliable high capacity storage with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 compatibility. The drives come with a two-year warranty and has been formatted to NTFS. The device is likely to have a 3.5-inch 5400RPM drive spinning inside which makes it perfect for a backup storage. You don't need a membership to shop Newegg sale, and you'll still receive free three-day shipping.

The best Prime Day WD Elements deals at Newegg:

