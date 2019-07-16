The best Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon Prime Day is actually at Walmart

If you were looking for the ultimate Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon Prime Day 2019, we've found it for you ... at Walmart. That's right, the best Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon Prime Day isn't even on Amazon.

Over on Walmart, you can bundle one of your choice of four games – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or Super Mario Party – along with a Paw Patrol-themed case for just $329. According to Walmart that accounts for a $44.98 savings, but it sure looks like more than that from here.

So, you can clearly see why this is the Nintendo Switch deal to beat among the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. It gives you a powerful choice regarding how to save your money on this most coveted game console.

Nintendo Switch Build-a-Bundle is $373.98 $329 at Walmart

The ultimate Switch deal on Amazon Prime Day is actually at Walmart, allowing you to choose one of four games along with a free cover case for kids for just $30 more than a regular console.View Deal

Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon Prime Day

Pokémon Let's Go Eevee is $59 $29 on Amazon

The updated classic that is Pokémon Yellow for Nintendo Switch is an epic, accessible adventure for your young Pokémon fan in your life. Now half off of list price!

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy is $39 $19 on Amazon

Another classic series of games has been revamped for the Nintendo Switch in glamorous fashion. Get all three original games for half off list price.View Deal

