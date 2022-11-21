Keeper vs LastPass

One of the essential tools for every active internet user is a password manager. They help you keep track of your passwords (opens in new tab) across dozens of websites and applications and avoid getting locked out of any of your accounts.

There are virtually unlimited examples of password manager apps, and two well-known ones are Keeper and LastPass. These tools let you store your passwords and other types of sensitive credentials in a digital vault and retrieve them whenever you want.

We want to see how Keeper and LastPass compare to each other. We'll weigh them based on critical factors like pricing, features, customer support, and performance. You can also see our previous Keeper review and LastPass review for more information.

(Image credit: Keeper)

Features

Keeper lets you store your login details in a digital vault and retrieve them whenever you want. But, it’s not only passwords you can store. You can also keep other types of sensitive data like secure notes and debit/credit card information. Your vault is protected by a master password that you create. Use a combination of letters, symbols, and numbers to create a strong password.

For extra security, you can enable two-factor authentication on your Keeper account. This way, anytime you want to log in, the app also generates a 10-byte secret key sent to you by SMS or an authentication app, and this key is only valid for one minute. Hence, even if someone gets your master password, they won’t be able to break into your vault.

Similarly, LastPass lets you create a digital vault to store your passwords, and the vault is protected by a master password. After you save your password to a vault, LastPass always remembers it for you and can auto-fill it on account login forms. You can enable two-factor authentication for your LastPass account just as you’d do with Keeper.

Both platforms offer some extra features to lure users. For instance, LastPass offers a dark web monitoring tool that scans your email addresses against a database of breached credentials to let you know if you’ve been compromised. Keeper offers an encrypted messaging tool to help you communicate with other users securely.

(Image credit: Keeper)

Performance

Keeper is accessible via a web interface, a desktop app (Windows, Linux, and macOS), or a mobile app (iOS and Android). There’s also a browser extension that lets you auto-fill passwords on login forms. The apps and web interface offer a pretty good user experience, with features neatly arranged on the left side of the dashboard. Keeper's uncluttered interface makes it easy to switch between different features.

You may observe a lag in Keeper’s performance if you store too many passwords or other credentials, think over a thousand records. But, this varies according to the type of device: higher-end devices get better performance than low-end ones.

Similarly, LastPass offers solid performance across its web app and mobile and desktop apps. The interface looks modern and uncluttered, making it easy to switch between different features. But, you may also observe a lag in LastPass’s performance if you store too many credentials.

Both platforms offer solid performance, but from using them, we consider Keeper the better one in this category, as it felt faster and easier to use.

(Image credit: LastPass)

Support

You can contact Keeper’s support team through a form available on the official website. The form requires you to provide your email address and telephone number so that Keeper can provide feedback through one of these channels.

Free users can’t access Keeper’s direct support. But, there’s extensive documentation concerning all aspects of the platform on the official help page and user guides to help you navigate the platform. These are beneficial support resources for every free or paid user.

LastPass offers direct support through email and telephone, but free users can’t access this support. Otherwise, you can access the official help center which contains a plethora of support resources. You can find written articles and guides for all LastPass features. There are also video tutorials that give you a more interactive learning experience.

We consider LastPass the better option in this category because it lets you choose how you’ll contact its support team (phone or email). In contrast, you must fill out an online form to contact Keeper, and it’s the company that decides how to contact you for feedback.

(Image credit: LastPass)

Pricing

Both Keeper and LastPass offer free tiers, but they’re limited to just one device. If you want to store and retrieve your passwords from multiple devices, you must pay for a premium subscription.

Keeper offers different pricing tiers for personal, family, and corporate use. The Personal plan costs $2.92 / £2.70 / AUD$5 per month and offers access to all standard Keeper features. The Family plan costs $6.25 / £6 / AUD$9 per month and covers up to five users. Businesses pay $3.75 / £3.50 / AUD$6 per user per month.

Students get a 50% discount on Keeper’s Personal plan, while military and medical personnel get a 30% discount, which is considerable.

Similarly, LastPass offers different plans for personal, family, and corporate use. The personal plan costs $3 / £3 / AUD$5 per month. The family plan costs $4 / £4 / AUD$6 per month and covers up to five users. Businesses with less than 50 personnel pay $4 / £4 / AUD$6 per month per user, while those with a headcount above 50 pay $6 / £6 / AUD$9 monthly per user.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Keeper LastPass Free tier Yes Yes Personal $2.92 per month $3 per month Family $6.25 per month $4 per month Business $3.75 per user per month $4 to $6 per user per month

Note that if you represent a large organization with hundreds to thousands of employees, you can contact both Keeper and LastPass’s sales team to arrange a custom plan that incorporates bulk discounts.

Verdict

Both Keeper and LastPass are adequate password management platforms for personal, family, and corporate use. They let you store your passwords securely and retrieve them anytime. However, we consider Keeper a superior platform because it has a more comprehensive feature set and offers better pricing and performance. LastPass has better customer support, but that’s that.

