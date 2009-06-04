Verbatim Micro USB drive review

This tiny 8GB USB drive takes portability to the extreme, measuring just 30 x 2 x 12mm.
A lanyard line lets you attach it to your keyring and we'd strongly advise you do this, as although the drive is designed to be ultra-rugged, it's very easy to lose.
Using the drive is a pleasure. You can either take advantage of its drag-anddrop capabilities, or use Verbatim's preinstalled Carry It Easy software. This lets you not only synchronise the device with your computer, but also compress and password-protect your data.
This USB drive is an excellent product, but some users might not be keen to trust their data to such a losable drive.
