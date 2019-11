A decent enough choice, but doesn't manage to stand out in any single area

Average in every sense too

Not quite the fastest drive around, but above average in the transfer speeds stakes, Transcend's 4GB Jetflash drive offers respectable performance for the reasonable asking price of £30.

The mirror-finish inlay is cute, but the rest of the chassis, made of very cheap-looking silver-flecked green plastic, is less so.

Average looks, commendable performance, reasonable price - no real complaints, but nothing to really sing about either.