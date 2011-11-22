Gelid GX-7 Gamer

Apart from screwing on either the AMD or Intel fixing plates to the heatsink contact base, the rest of the mounting kit for the Gelid GX-7 comprises fitting four bolts which run through the motherboard base plate. Securing them in position with nuts works okay, but we ran into a slight snag with our Asus motherboard in so far as the board layout.

There are two passive heatsinks cooling the power components by one of the cooler mounting holes, which makes it slightly tricky for anybody with sausage fingers to get the locking nut tight.

In any case the cooler itself is fixed to the bolts with a second set of threaded locking pins which have springs to prevent over tightening. Keeping everything cool is one of Gelid's own, very efficient 120mm wing fans, which spins from 600rpm up to 1,800rpm with a rated noise level of between 10 and 26.8dBA.

The cooler can, in fact, take two fans, Gelid supplying the wire mounts for a second fan in the box bundle. Gelid has also extended the edges of the cooling fin array to make a clever fan holder.

TechRadar Labs

CPU standard clock (2600K @3.4GHz)

CPU Idle load performance

Degrees Centigrade: Lower is better

Be Quiet Dark Rock Advanced C1: 24

Cooler Master GeminII M4: 25

Cooler Master Hyper TX3 EVO: 22

Gelid GX-7: 22

Enermax ETS-T40-TA: 21

CPU full load performance

Degrees Centigrade: Lower is better

Be Quiet Dark Rock Advanced C1: 52

Cooler Master GeminII M4: 61

Cooler Master Hyper TX3 EVO: 63

Gelid GX-7: 55

Enermax ETS-T40-TA: 50

CPU Overclocked (2600K @ 4.6GHz)

CPU Idle load performance

Degrees Centigrade: Lower is better

Be Quiet Dark Rock Advanced C1: 25

Cooler Master GeminII M4: 26

Cooler Master Hyper TX3 EVO: 24

Gelid GX-7: 22

Enermax ETS-T40-TA: 22

CPU full load performance

Degrees Centigrade: Lower is better

Be Quiet Dark Rock Advanced C1: 72

Cooler Master GeminII M4: 83

Cooler Master Hyper TX3 EVO: 85

Gelid GX-7: 78

Enermax ETS-T40-TA: 70

Performance-wise the GX-7 sits comfortably in the middle of the pack for all the tests, which marks it out as a bit of an all-rounder. It's good to see Gelid try something different to make a mark in a crowded market space, in this case it's the neat and tidy way it's incorporated seven heatpipes into the design.

