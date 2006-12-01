In-Win O3 case

This case, which hails from the little-known manufacturer In-Win, is a reasonably handsome beast. Three coldcathode halos decorate the sturdy front door and the case itself, we're reliably informed by the box, is fashioned from Japanese ECO steel.

Unfortunately, that's where the excitement of this product ends. The interior of the case is spacious, but that's mainly because there's very little in there - no PSU, case fans or mounting brackets to be found anywhere and, other than the clips for the side panel, everything is good old-fashioned screws-and-bleeding-fingertips chic. PCFormat staff