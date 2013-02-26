Thales teams up with Entrust

Thales and Entrust have announced a strategic partnership to combine their information security offerings.

Entrust will resell Thales' solutions to complement its enterprise and managed service offerings, making them available on-premise, in the cloud or on a hosted basis.

Thales' data encryption and cyber security products, which include its nShield hardware security modules (HSMNs), have been tested and proven to be interoperable with Entrust solutions.

It says the deal will respond to the trend in which organisations are combining HSMs with public key infrastructure, one of Entrust's areas of expertise.

The partnership will also provide key management and user authentication services.

Bill Conner, president and CEO of Entrust, says: "Thales' certified HSMs combined with our leading identity based security solutions, yield a best-in-class solution for securing key assets. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with industry leading solutions that enable the deployment flexibility for both enterprise and managed or cloud models."