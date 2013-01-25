Google provides offline editing for Slides

Google has made it possible to edit its online Google Slides application on a local drive rather than through an internet connection.

Michael Frederick, software engineer in the Slides division, announced the change in a blogpost. He said it is now possible to create, edit, comment and present the slides offline, as is already possible with Google Docs.

The facility requires Chrome or Chrome OS for downloads and uploads of slides. The user also has to install the Offline Docs function, but if this has already been done no further changes are necessary.

The change is part of move to make it possible to create more documents and presentations using Google applications offline. Frederick said the company is working on making a similar facility available for Google Sheets.