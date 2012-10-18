Hands on: Fujitsu Stylistic Q702 tablet

TechRadar was given a special preview of the latest Fujitsu Stylistic Q702 tablet PC at the IP Expo show in London. The new two-part Windows 8 tablet device - set to launch in November - will have a ten hour battery life, features an 11.6 inch touch screen and is powered by either a Intel i3 or i5 processor.

Fujitsu's aim for the Q702 is to provide all the power of a laptop in a tablet format as David Shaw, Product Marketing Manager New technologies at Fujitsu explains "We found there's a demand for a high performance tablet that fits between the 10" tablet and an ultrabook, and that's able to run fully fledged apps".

The business tablet is aimed at the business market and should appeal to vertical markets such as the health and logistics market. The device is small enough to carry around all day long and the optional keyboard docking station incorporates a digitizer pen, making it ideal for any application that requires a signature or accepts hand written annotation.

The digitizer pen sitting on the keypad of the Fujitsu Stylistic Q702

The new tablet feels solid, yet light – the device we looked was an early factory testing unit – all thanks to the magnesium body which protects the 11.6 inch screen yet weighs just 850g, the keyboard adds extra protection and doubles the weight, but it's still a lot lighter than a conventional laptop.

Although it's small Fujitsu have managed to pack in a wide set of useful features including a fingerprint reader, front and rear-cameras, ambient light sensors, and SD card slots that any advanced road warrior would be more than happy with.

The 11.6 inch touch-screen slate contains the processor and memory, with a basic spec of an Intel i3 1.8GHz unit with 4GB RAM and 64Gb of internal RAM via a msata SSD. This can be upgraded to an Intel i5 2.8GHZ with a current maximum of 256Gb of SSD storage.

The detachable keyboard includes a full keyboard, with mousepad, and a host of ports including a standard VGA port for powering older projectors and displays up to resolutions of 1920x1200. The keyboard slotted easily into the device, and Shaw assured us that when the device ships there will be an audible click when the device slots in.

In our short time with the tablet we were unfortunately not able to see how the screen looked outside in bright sunlight, or to test the ambient light detector which adjusts the screens backlight according to the working environment, however the HD quality 1366x768 pixel screen looked bright and clear and was responsive to touch and to the digitizer pen.

The device will ship with a number of security features, including the fingerprint reader, and apps that will allow IT managers to trace, lock and wipe the device remotely.

The two-part unit includes two separate Lithium Polymer batteries, a non-removable battery in the slate giving around 4-5 hours of life, and a removable battery in the detachable keyboard docking port with an additional 4-5 hours. Allowing users to add another 4-5 hours of battery life for every new pack.

The tablet has plenty of multimedia features including two cameras; a front facing HD camera, and a rear facing 5Mp camera, two internal microphones and two built-in speakers.

When the tablet ships there will a number of additional options including; 4G/LTE connectivity, Intel vPro security, and additional 802.11 b/g/n wireless lan modules.

Fujitsu will ship the device with either 32 or 64 bit versions of Windows 8, but Shaw said that the device will also work with Windows 7 should a customer require it.