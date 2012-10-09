Box adds new features for security and BI

US Cloud storage business Box has made some upgrades to their security features and added an open API to enable business intelligence tools to be integrated into the platform.

Security updates include a two-step log-in verification, advanced admin console controls and a partnership with security-as-a-service vendor ProofPoint.

The open API allows developers to incorporate Box activity logs to third-party business intelligence platforms, such as GoodData, to report and monitor events and activities on the Box systems.

"Businesses today need to work fast, collaborating across teams, organisations, companies and countries – the ability to securely share, manage and access content in the cloud can be the difference between winning and losing," said Whitney Bouck, GM of Enterprise at Box.

The new security enhancements were showcased at BoxWorks 2012, the company's annual customer conference and industry event, currently taking place in San Francisco .

Box and Proofpoint Integration

Box is announcing a new relationship with Proofpoint to offer enhanced security, compliance and control over documents shared via Box. The integration simplifies how IT admins identify restricted content and remove it from shared folders, protecting against the loss of confidential information. Using the Box API, when a file is uploaded, Proofpoint's security-as-a-service is notified, will scan the file, and if it finds content in violation of policy, will alert the administrator.

New Advanced Search in the Box Admin Console

Box is also enhancing search for admins, giving IT more tools to rapidly find any content, anywhere on Box. Files can quickly be searched by filename, content type, date range, size and context. Additionally, admins can easily save their most common queries for repeated access through a bookmarked URL, making regular reviews of content simple and straightforward.

New Reporting API and Business Intelligence Partners

The new reporting API, enterprises can now incorporate Box activity logs to third-party business intelligence platforms, such as GoodData, to report and monitor the events and activity that occur as employees collaborate with internal and external partners. If unusual shifts in usage, spikes in traffic on Box or abnormal behavior occur – a user downloading several hundred files at once, for example -- admins can be alerted in real time and take appropriate action.

Two-Step Login Verification

Box has also expanded its authentication choices with the introduction of native 2-step login verification to supplement the current multi-factor authentication through single sign-on partners like Ping, Okta, Intel, OneLogin and VMWare.