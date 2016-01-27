10 tech toys to bring out your inner child

The Toy Fair at London's Olympia is always a fantastic way to see what the toy industry is up to. This year's show revealed that the toy world is continuing to embrace trends in mobile tech, develop ever-cleverer apps and invent some of the most fun gadgets we've seen since, well, this time last year.

Much of the technology on show at this year's Toy Fair is evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, with a few particularly interesting developments in drones, augmented reality gaming and 3D doodling tech that are worthy of mention.

So we've been sidestepping the Teletubbies and sifting through the mountains of licensed plastic tat that clutter up much of Olympia's exhibition space to select a few of these in our round-up of 10 tech toys to watch out for later this year from Toy Fair 2016.

The resurgence of trad tech

If there was a tech toy trend to be spotted at Toy Fair this year, it was retro gaming and the resurgence of what we might call "trad tech" toys – with some awesome new Meccano robots revealed and Wooky Entertainment's i-loom bracelet maker and Vivid Entertainment's PIXL emoticon creator both nabbing the coveted Toy Fair Best New Tech Toy awards.

Amazingly, the British toy industry is valued at £3.2 billion, according to the NPD Group, with an astounding 58,000 toys released in 2015. Much of these are products based on predictably profitable major film licenses such as Star Wars, Minions, Avengers and Jurassic Park.

But there is still a healthy amount of invention and innovation on show at Toy Fair, as our round-up clearly shows.