Wix and Vodafone team up to bring website builders to SMEs

Popular website builder Wix has joined forces with Vodafone as mobile network operator launches a series of business boosting packages for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The tools will be powered by Wix and have been designed to create or improve the online presence of SMEs across the UK.

Vodafone said its packages feature tools to help with building a new website, growing a brand and protecting businesses and customers online from cyber-attacks.

Website builders for SMEs

Vodafone is offering three choices, the 'get selling' online package, the 'peace of mind online' package, and the 'supercharge my business online' package.

The first costs £10.50 a month (excl. VAT) and includes the tools needed to create, design, manage and grow web presence and accept payments online.

The ‘peace of mind online’ package includes the tools needed to get selling online while protecting mobile devices from cyber threats. The network provider is offering this package for £11.75 a month (excl. VAT) for the first six months and then it will revert to £13 a month.

For the ‘supercharge my business online’ package, Vodafone will offer tools to sell online, protect mobile devices and access to the latest office productivity software including Microsoft Business Standard for £16.45 a month (excl. VAT) for six months then for £22.40 a month after.

The packages all include a free personal domain name and the ability to import content from an existing website to the Wix site.

“It’s increasingly vital that small businesses have the right tools and knowledge not only to get online but also to maximise the opportunities online presents," said Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK.

“If you’re a small business that is looking to get online, reach new customers or protect your business from online threats, then these business boosting packages have everything you need to do that, all in one place.”

Vodafone has also set up the V-Hub by Vodafone platform to support SMEs on their digital journeys for free.