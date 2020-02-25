We found the cheapest 4K laptop right now and it even supports Alexa

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 was never meant to be the cheapest 4K laptop on the market. The Chuwi Laptop Plus was supposed to hold that crown, but the model was pulled (perhaps due to the under-powered processor).

You can pick up this Lenovo machine for just under $800 (roughly £600) in the US, after saving $1000 thanks to this eCoupon code: S940SALE.

The S940 is a fantastic piece of kit, especially if you're after a screen with one of the highest pixel densities on the market (making it super sharp), spread over 14 inches.

Lenovo IdeaPad S940 - $799.99 at Lenovo

The S940 is a stunning piece of hardware. It may be sold as a consumer laptop (complete with Amazon Alexa), but in truth it's ideal for IT administrators after a good looking business device. This 4K machine is far cheaper than the competition, so you’d be foolish to consider anything else in this price range.

This IdeaPad notebook, made of aluminium, is the world's first laptop to feature a curved Contour Display.

The S940 has an IR camera that supports facial recognition - great to use with Windows Hello. It even features Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to check the weather and more (although you can't use it to unlock the device).

The rest of the specification is equally enticing; Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, up to 15 hours battery life (when using a lower resolution), Dolby Atmos speakers, two Thunderbolt ports (and a Type-C) and a weight starting from 1.2Kg.