Vodafone UK reduces energy bill and carbon footprint

Vodafone has been able to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 25,000 tones over the past years by improving the energy efficiency of its facilities in the UK.

The operator has conducted audits at 90 of its buildings, analysing energy consumption and identifying potential efficiencies that can be applied to lighting, heating, and cooling systems.

At offices and call centres, Vodafone was able to remotely adjust climate settings based on weather and temperature, while lockdown meant that many facilities were shut down entirely as staff switched to remote working.

Vodafone environment

At more complex facilities such as data centres and exchanges, which rely on constant and reliable power and cooling, Vodafone used real time data from sensors to maximise efficiencies while ensuring the optimal conditions for the critical equipment that powers its network and operations.

Overall, Vodafone says it has saved 100Gwh of energy – enough to power a town with 65,000 inhabitants – and saving the company £10 million. This figure demonstrates the potential for operators to make financial as well as environmental gains through similar schemes.

Sustainability is a key focus for Vodafone which has committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy by July next year and to helping customers save 250 million tonnes of emissions by 2030 through mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

At a group level, Vodafone has pledged to reduce its own environmental impact by 2025 and also wants to improve the lives of one billion people through mobility. To this end will now ask all suppliers in all territories to detail their social commitments when bidding for contracts, with the company looking to extend its own values further down its supply chain.