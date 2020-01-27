Vodafone is UK's most-complained about mobile, broadband and landline provider

Vodafone has been named as the UK's most-complained about mobile provider, with the company also receiving the same unwanted accolade in the landline and broadband categories.

According to Ofcom’s latest figures, Vodafone saw 7 complaints per 100,000 customers, well above the industry average of 4. Sky, Three, iD Mobile, O2 and EE also scored below average with BT (5) and Virgin Media (7) scoring above.

Tesco Mobile is once again the UK’s least-complained about mobile operator, with the industry seeing just 1 complaint per 100,000 users.

Ofcom complaints

“It’s also never been easier to switch your service. So companies that don’t prioritise great service could see customers leaving them for ones that do.”

In broadband, the industry average was 14 complaints per 100,000 subscribers – Vodafone received 26. Plusnet and TalkTalk also fared poorly with 22 each, while BT scored 13. EE and Sky both received the fewest (5).

Ofcom said issues with faults, service and provisioning issues were common drivers of complaints for Vodafone.

The industry average for landline complaints was 10. Here Vodafone (18), TalkTalk (17) and Plusnet (17) also struggled, as did Virgin Media (16). EE was the least-complained about, generating just 16 complaints per 100,000.

Ofcom monitors complaint levels for any provider with a market share of 1.5 per cent or above. The idea is that consumers can make more informed decisions when choosing a landline, broadband, mobile or Pay-TV service, giving providers an incentive to improve.

“People have never had more choice in the phone and broadband markets,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Director of Consumer Policy.