Vodafone expands 5G coverage to three new UK cities

Vodafone has unveiled a landmark moment in its UK 5G coverage as it brings high-speed connectivity to even more areas.

The operator first launched its 5G network last July, and the latest arrivals include Belfast, Edinburgh and Leeds, all of which Vodafone says have seen mobile data usage grow by more than 90 percent over the last two years.

The expansion also covers the towns of Cheadle, Rochdale and Stockport in and around Greater Manchester, including the MediaCity complex at Salford, home to the BBC among others.

Boosted

Vodafone has become the first UK company to successfully introduce 5G multi-operator radio access network (MORAN) technology. This enables providers to share the same mobile base station, helping to reduce energy and the number of masts needed.

The company also revealed that its 5G roaming network is available in the Republic of Ireland for the first time, with five locations in the country (Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Waterford) able to connect from today at no extra cost.

The operator is still the only UK provider to offer 5G roaming, and also provides customers 4G roaming in 158 destinations, including 48 European destinations.

“We have started the new year as we mean to go on," Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said.

"We now offer 5G in double the number of places than our nearest rival and we have significantly boosted the capacity of our network. It is ready for the arrival in 2020 of some great new 5G handsets and the next big software release bringing ultra-low latency. Together, these will push 5G to the next level.”