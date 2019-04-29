VMB launches new 500MBps broadband for SMEs

Virgin Media Business (VMB) has launched Voom 500 business broadband to improve the connectivity of SMEs by offering download speeds of up to 500Mbps and upload speeds of up to 35Mbps.

This speed boost will allow the telecom's business division to deliver broadband service that is more than four times faster than the equivalent speeds offered by its rivals.

New and existing business customers will be able to take advantage of the new download and upload speeds on May 2nd.

Additionally, customers will be able to choose a range of additional options to suit their needs including increased upload speeds and support options.

Voom 500

With VMB's Voom 500, businesses will be able to mix and match with a number of add-ons and discounts on additional services to help them tailor the product to the specific needs of their business; prices start from £62 per month and customers have the option to add a business landline package with unlimited UK calls for just an additional £8 per month. The package comes with 5 static IPs and a 12-hour fault fix time service level agreement.

Rob Orr, Executive Director of Commercial Marketing, Virgin Media Business, commented: “Once again we’re raising the bar for business broadband by giving our customers the ultrafast and reliable connections they need to excel in the digital age. With a free upgrade to Voom 500 on offer for existing Voom customers when they take selected mobile or Cloud Voice services, our customers can stop worrying about their broadband and focus on using it.”