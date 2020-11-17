There might not be any more Windows 10 update releases this year

Microsoft has declared that there will be no more Windows 10 updates for the rest of this year as the company apparently looks to wind down for the holidays.

In a support note Microsoft has told Windows 10 users not to expect any Windows 10 preview updates in December, with full service set to resume in January 2021.

The company says that the pause will also helps users and IT admins to have a much-needed break over the holiday season after what has been a manic year for IT teams tasked with conquering the need for remote working during the pandemic.

Happy holidays

"Because of minimal operations during the holidays and the upcoming Western new year, there won’t be any preview releases for the month of December 2020. Monthly servicing will resume with the January 2021 security releases," the note said.

This appears to include the usual monthly Patch Tuesday batch of security updates, suggesting that Microsoft doesn't expect any issues to surface over the next few weeks. November's Patch Tuesday release raised eyebrows earlier this month for its particularly large list of updates, which now seems to have been explained by this latest news.

Microsoft did issue a similar pause back in March, as IT teams and admins across the world began to grasp the size of the challenge around keeping employees online as the pandemic took hold.

The pause may help give Microsoft more time to fix some of the issues that users have encountered with the company's most recent major upgrade - Windows 10 20H2.

Recent reports have highlighted that Windows 10’s freshly released cumulative update for November is being problematic in terms of failing to install for some users, and there are a couple of other bugs besides.

